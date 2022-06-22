Alexa
Asia-Pacific Sustainable Action Expo slated to open on August 12 in Taipei

Taiwan's ESG guru Eugene Chien meets exhibitors, looking forward to seeing more sustainable actions taken by different stakeholders

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 13:40
Eugene Chien. (TAISE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid the global push for a green recovery after COVID-19, the 2022 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Action Expo, one of the largest of its kind in Taiwan, is slated to take place in Taipei World Trade Center from August 12 to 14, with more details about this highly anticipated event recently unveiled.

Hosted by the Alliance for Sustainable Development Goals (A‧SDGs) and implemented by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), the exhibit will gather government agencies, corporations, finance, universities, social enterprises, NGOs, media and strategic partners to share their achievements in sustainability.

This year, the expo will be divided into six main areas, featuring sustainable policy, urban development, businesses, university campuses, living, and NGOs.

Ambassador Eugene Chien (簡又新), Chairman of TAISE, met the exhibitors at a briefing session on June 17, saying all sectors of Taiwan are eager to show their sustainable efforts and achievements. "The participation of all walks of life in Taiwan is admirable and is the most important step in the history of Taiwan's sustainable action.”
