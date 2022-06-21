Mammography Systems Market Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type and Applications, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2030

High prevalence of breast cancer in developed regions and rising cases in the developing region are the pivotal reasons for the growth of mammography systems market globally. The incidence of disease is higher in U.S., Canada, and Europe than the developing countries. The incidence rate of breast cancer is below 40 per 100,000 women in developing countries; however, the mortality rates are increasing rapidly due to lack of early detection of breast cancers, and inadequate diagnosis and treatment facilities.

Factors such as booming healthcare industry with developing healthcare infrastructure and rising investments, government initiatives and mounting awareness regarding regular monitoring and diagnosis are fuelling the global mammography systems market. The market growth is also subject to technological advances and product launches favoring better screening and diagnosis of breast cancer, which is driving the mammography systems market.

The report titled “Mammography Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2021-2029” delivers competitive insights of the overall mammography systems industry along with current market value and estimations for the period of 2019-2029. The market is studied in terms of products, technology, different geographies and country analysis.

The products segment includes screen film mammography, digital mammography systems, analog mammography systems, stereotactic breast biopsy, and 3D mammography systems. In terms of technology the market is segmented as 2D mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis and computer aided detection (CAD). To assess the market competition, company profiling and market positioning of leading participants in the global mammography systems have been provided in the report. Company profiling of major market players is done based on business overview, financial analysis, product portfolio and key recent developments of each company operating in the mammography systems market.



In terms of geography, the global mammography market is studies for the following market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market estimation for each region and country are presented in the study for the period of 2019 to 2029 with forecast from 2021-2029 considering 2020 as the base year.



Qualitative assessment tools included in the report assist the readers to better understand the market. Information such as market drivers, market restrains, and market opportunities helps in gauging the current trend and determining the future scope of the mammography systems market. The report also comprises Porter’s five force analysis and business strategies in order to help decision makers operating in the mammography systems market.



Thus, the comprehensive study provides a holistic view of the market dynamics revolving around the global mammography systems market. The major players studied in the mammography systems market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Metaltronic, I.M.S. Srl, GE Healthcare, Planmed Oy, Mindray Medical International Limited and ADANI Systems.

Based on the type of product, the mammography systems market is segmented into:

Screen Film Mammography

Digital Mammography Systems

Analog Mammography Systems

Stereotactic Breast Biopsy

3D Mammography Systems

Mammography plays a vital role in the early detection of the breast carcinoma and has proved significantly instrumental in reducing associated mortality. Breast cancer is one of the most common types of malignancies among women in the developed countries and the number is increasing in the developing countries as well. The incidence rate of breast cancer varies from 89.7 per 100,000 women in western countries to 19.3 per 100,000 women in Africa. Though the prevalence is higher in the developed countries, the mortality is lower due to early detection and diagnosis of the disease. Advancements in the mammography techniques over the years has reduced the death rate of breast cancer.



Digital mammography systems held the lion’s share in the mammography systems market owing to the better image quality, early detection as compared to other devices, and ability to transfer images to central location for diagnosis using PACS. However, 3D mammography systems is projected to grow at highest rate due to efficient results, less instances of false positives results and higher adoption rate in the developed countries.



Based on the type of technology, the mammography systems market is segmented into:

2D Mammography

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis

Computer Aided Detection (CAD)

Digital breast tomosynthesis, also called as 3D mammography is a revolutionary screening and imaging technique in the mammography systems market, and hence expected to grow at an impressive growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors driving the digital breast tomosynthesis market is the improved quality of the images, ability to take multiple images from different angles in short time and low exposure to radiation. Moreover, post U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of 3D mammography, it has witnessed tremendous adoption in the U.S. than 2D mammography. For instance, 50% facilities in the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium, which is a part of National Cancer Institute have started offering 3-D mammograms. However, 2D mammography holds the largest share in the mammography systems market. Most of the images from digital mammograms, analog mammograms and others are presented in 2D. Growing technological advancements in the field of digital mammography and advanced diagnosis is driving the 2D mammography market.

For the purpose of this study, the global mammography systems market is categorized as follows:

In the year 2020, North America dominated the global mammography systems market due to rising cases breast cancer, and increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis of breast cancer. According to the U.S. Breast Cancer Organization, an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer is expected to be diagnosed in 2017, along with 63,410 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. The healthcare industry in the U.S. is highly organized with efficient reimbursement scenario, favorable government initiatives and sophisticated healthcare facilities using novel imaging techniques. Moreover, the number of mammography imaging centres are on the rise, resulting in the growth of the mammography systems market. Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as rise in breast cancer cases due to sedentary lifestyle, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable income. Additionally, better presence of prominent market players such as Philips, Fujifilm, Toshiba Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, and other will further drive the mammography systems market during the forecast period.

