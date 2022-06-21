Turkey travel industry keen to lure tourists from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of travel agencies from Taiwan were treated to a trip in Turkey as the country looks to entice international travelers post-pandemic.

At the invitation of Turkish tourism business Dorak Tour and Turkish Airlines, representatives from ten major Taiwanese travel agencies embarked on a trip to the Mediterranean country to learn more about the COVID rules, COVID insurance policies, and how future travels can be arranged, per CNA.

Turkey has waived the requirement for arrivals to present a negative COVD-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of flight since June 1.

The exchanges between industry players allow for better planning as the two sides seek to revive the battered travel sector, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara, the de facto Taiwanese embassy in Turkey.

Turkey has a world-renowned cuisine and boasts a plethora of cultural and natural tourist attractions, including hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia. Last month, the country announced the opening of an ancient 2,200-year-old theater in the southwest, the Laodicea Theater, after two decades of excavation and restoration.

Turkey saw an average of 100,000 arrivals from Taiwan before the pandemic, according to Muhammed Berdibek, head of the Turkish Trade Office in Taipei.