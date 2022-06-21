Taiwan's delivery driver joins Ukrainian Foreign Legion by flipping a coin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese man Li Cheng-ling (李成零) voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Foreign Legion to fight with Ukraine against Russia.

According to the BBC, Li, a former Uber Eats delivery driver, said he decided to go to Ukraine literally based on the flip of a coin, and hopes the experience will create meaningful memories.

From central Taiwan, Taichung, Li introduces himself on Facebook as a foodie who is interested in playing video games and listening to music. He participated in the French Foreign Legion a decade ago and became a delivery driver after the COVID pandemic struck in 2020.

With his previous military background, Li was able to pass the exam and join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. Some netizens called for him to come back to Taiwan to train local soldiers, while some questioned his decision.

According to the report, Li has recently been transferred to eastern Ukraine and four people in his squad have died. He noted the reason he joined the battle was not based on political or moral ideals such as freedom or justice, he just wanted to do something memorable with his life.

Li told the BBC that the Taiwanese lack an international perspective and do not understand foreign relations and military affairs. However, he said, there are a number of Taiwanese who want to get rid of the old-fashioned and conservative ways of thinking, but at the same time, they limit their own and others’ behavior by conforming to homogeneity.

Li added that this contradiction gets in the way of Taiwan moving forward. “Countries like China may use this opportunity to invade us,” he said.

Li expressed that if Taiwan were at war with China, he would pass on his military knowledge. “However, I am very practical. If a war breaks out in Taiwan, I will go to buy groceries first and my decision will be made depending on how much the government pays me to defend the country,” he joked.