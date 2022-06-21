Lithuania vice agriculture minister to visit Taiwan on June 22

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Egidijus Giedraitis, the Lithuanian vice minister of agriculture, will lead a delegation of officials and business representatives to Taiwan from June 22-24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Tuesday (June 21).

The group is scheduled to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport at approximately 6:10 a.m. and is the second Lithuanian delegation to visit, following one led by Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene from June 12-15. Neliupsiene was the first Lithuanian government official at the vice-ministerial level to visit the East Asian nation.

Giedraitis will attend the opening ceremony for the 2022 Taipei International Food Show and unveil the Lithuanian Pavilion. He will also attend a Taiwan-Lithuania food manufacturer matchmaking event and other activities, according to a MOFA press release.

The delegation will make calls to the Council of Agriculture, Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The group will also visit Taiwan’s farms and agricultural and food-related industry associations and businesses.

MOFA said it hopes Giedraitis’ visit will allow Taiwan and Lithuania to promote bilateral agricultural exchanges and boost interest in agricultural product distribution and cooperation, creating a close partnership with mutual benefits.

Lithuania is set to open its representative office in Taiwan in September. Taiwan opened its representative office in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, last November.