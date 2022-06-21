Taiwan reports 56,339 local COVID cases, 115 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 56,339 local COVID cases on Tuesday (June 21), a 58.2% increase from the previous day.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, also confirmed 65 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,387,061. The 115 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 5,480.

Local cases

The local cases include 27,197 males, 29,123 females, and 19 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 115 deaths announced on Tuesday included 69 men and 46 women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 107 had a history of chronic disease, and 72 had not received their third dose of the COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 12 to June 18 and dates of death from May 22 to June 18.

Imported cases

The 65 imported cases included 43 males and 22 females ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. Between May 19 and June 20, two each arrived from Japan, Spain, the U.K., Singapore, and Vietnam, while one each entered from Denmark, Malaysia, Austria, the U.S. and Thailand. The country of origin of 52 other imported cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 12,881,684 COVID tests, with 9,492,174 coming back negative. Of the 3,387,061 confirmed cases, 13,924 were imported, 3,373,083 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 5,480 individuals have succumbed to the disease.