Taiwan culture minister visits French Senate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得) visited France’s Senate in Paris in the company of a senior senator, reports said Monday (June 20).

Lee and his spouse, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), were given a tour of the premises by Senator Alain Richard of the body’s Taiwan friendship group. The members of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party visited Taiwan in October 2021 and April-May 2022.

Lee and Richard discussed bilateral cultural exchanges, higher education, academic research, the COVID pandemic, and other subjects in the news, CNA reported. Richard reportedly said he wanted to hear what Taiwan has to say, and assist it as much as he can.

According to Lee, the two countries are uniquely suited to cooperate because both are known for emphasizing the values of freedom and democracy. He also noted how the Russian invasion of Ukraine had shown the risks of relying on countries that do not share the same values.

Looking at the future of cultural cooperation, Lee said he hoped Taiwan’s arts, culture, and creativity could be represented in France during the 2024 Paris Olympics.