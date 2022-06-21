Taipei street dance contest welcomes foreigners to vie for NT$160,000 prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese and foreign residents alike are eligible for Taipei City's upcoming 2022 Metro Street Dance Competition, which will be offering up NT$1.38 million (US$46,485) in cash prizes.

Registration for the competition kicked off on Monday (June 20) and will remain open until 9 p.m., Aug. 12. The contest includes a youth division for competitors aged 12-18 and an adult category for people aged 19 and older, announced the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) that day.

The preliminary round will be held on Aug. 27 and 28 at Section 1, Daan Road, between Zhongxiao East Road and Civic Boulevard. The finals will take place on Sept. 24 at Jazz Square in Taipei's Zhongshan Metro Mall.

Teams can range in size from three to 12 people. There will also be a two-on-two breakdancing battle with all rounds to take place on Sept. 24.

The first-place dance teams will win NT$160,000, while the second and third-place crews will take home NT$100,000 and NT$50,000, respectively. Three teams will also receive a merit award of NT$20,000 and four will given a qualifier award of NT$2,500.

As for the BBoy crews, the champions will win NT$100,000, with the second and third place winners receiving NT$40,000 and NT$20,000, respectively.

The event will also feature musical performances and "lively market activities." CNA cited TRTC as stating that foreigners who wish to compete can enter their passport number or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) numbers when registering for the competition.