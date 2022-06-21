Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taipei street dance contest welcomes foreigners to vie for NT$160,000 prize

Foreigners can register for 2022 Metro Street Dance Competition with passport or ARC number

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/21 13:37
(Facebook, MetroStreetDanceCompetition photo)

(Facebook, MetroStreetDanceCompetition photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese and foreign residents alike are eligible for Taipei City's upcoming 2022 Metro Street Dance Competition, which will be offering up NT$1.38 million (US$46,485) in cash prizes.

Registration for the competition kicked off on Monday (June 20) and will remain open until 9 p.m., Aug. 12. The contest includes a youth division for competitors aged 12-18 and an adult category for people aged 19 and older, announced the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) that day.

The preliminary round will be held on Aug. 27 and 28 at Section 1, Daan Road, between Zhongxiao East Road and Civic Boulevard. The finals will take place on Sept. 24 at Jazz Square in Taipei's Zhongshan Metro Mall.

Teams can range in size from three to 12 people. There will also be a two-on-two breakdancing battle with all rounds to take place on Sept. 24.

The first-place dance teams will win NT$160,000, while the second and third-place crews will take home NT$100,000 and NT$50,000, respectively. Three teams will also receive a merit award of NT$20,000 and four will given a qualifier award of NT$2,500.

As for the BBoy crews, the champions will win NT$100,000, with the second and third place winners receiving NT$40,000 and NT$20,000, respectively.

The event will also feature musical performances and "lively market activities." CNA cited TRTC as stating that foreigners who wish to compete can enter their passport number or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) numbers when registering for the competition.
street dance
hip hop
hip hop dance
hip hop in Taiwan
breakdance
Bboy
dance competition
Taipei Metro
Taipei MRT
street dance competition
street dance contest

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Metro to allow more bicycle, large pet stroller access
Taipei Metro to allow more bicycle, large pet stroller access
2022/06/18 16:09
5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
2022/06/12 16:31
Light show celebrates opening of Taipei’s new landmark arts center
Light show celebrates opening of Taipei’s new landmark arts center
2022/06/04 12:23
Taipei Metro riders can now pick up fresh fruits at stations
Taipei Metro riders can now pick up fresh fruits at stations
2022/06/01 15:40
New Taipei’s Danhai LRT introduces late-night trains
New Taipei’s Danhai LRT introduces late-night trains
2022/05/31 14:38