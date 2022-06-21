Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British fashion magazine Monocle has ranked Taipei City 10th on its list of most livable cities in the world for 2022.

In the latest issue of the magazine, the authors wrote that the quality of living in Taipei is high and the cost of living is relatively affordable, making it a "hidden Asian gem." Monocle publishes its most livable city rankings every year and this year, Taipei was ranked 10th out of 25 cities selected.

Copenhagen was ranked first, followed Zurich, Lisbon, Helsinki, Stockholm, Tokyo, Vienna, Sydney, Vancouver, and Taipei, rounding out the top 10. Monocle pointed out that Taipei has amazing hiking trails, city streets suitable for strolling, and tempting food stalls that are open 24 hours a day.

In addition, the magazine noted Taipei's low crime rate and world-class public health care system. The editors observed that despite Taipei's high level of livability, its cost of living is still relatively affordable, with the average monthly rent for a studio apartment running at 750 Euros (NT$23,000).

Monocle praised Taipei's mass transportation system as an "urban planner's dream" with more than 1,000 shared YouBike stations, as well as buses and trains that are almost never delayed. The publication also mentioned that Taipei's MRT system continues to develop and expand.

In addition to the Taipei Performing Arts Center, which will open in August this year, the magazine stated that it is not unusual to see green balconies and even trees with QR codes in downtown Taipei. Passers-by can scan the QR code to obtain information about the tree, such as its size and species.

Among Taipei's suburbs is Yangmingshan National Park, which features lush greenery and beautiful scenery, as well as hot springs. However, Monocle pointed out that although the right of way for pedestrians has improved, there is still room for improvement when it comes to pedestrian safety in Taipei.

In addition, the magazine emphasized that the outdated banking system is in dire need of an upgrade to make it more accessible to both locals and foreigners.