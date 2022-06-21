Alexa
Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov sells medal for $104 mln to aid Ukraine children

By REUTERS
2022/06/21 09:28
Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov shows a new paper to the media during a press conference on the occasion of the Worl...

June 21 (Reuters) - The Russian co-winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Dmitry Muratov, sold his prize medal for $103.5 million at an auction on Monday to raise money for displaced children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The full purchase price of the medal of Muratov will benefit UNICEF's humanitarian response for Ukraine's displaced children, Heritage Auctions, which conducted the auction, said in a statement.

Muratov, editor of Novaya Gazeta newspaper fiercely critical of the Kremlin won the 2021 the Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa of the Philippines.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Dmitry Muratov
Nobel Prize

