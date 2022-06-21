AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .361; Bogaerts, Boston, .337; J.Martinez, Boston, .336; Devers, Boston, .330; France, Seattle, .314; Alvarez, Houston, .311; Kirk, Toronto, .307; Judge, New York, .305; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .305; Brantley, Houston, .297; Cabrera, Detroit, .297.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 55; Devers, Boston, 53; Trout, Los Angeles, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Bogaerts, Boston, 41; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 40; Springer, Toronto, 40; Straw, Cleveland, 40.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Stanton, New York, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; Devers, Boston, 42.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 88; France, Seattle, 83; Bogaerts, Boston, 82; Judge, New York, 75; J.Martinez, Boston, 75; Arraez, Minnesota, 74; Benintendi, Kansas City, 71; Bichette, Toronto, 71; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 69; Hays, Baltimore, 67; Mullins, Baltimore, 67; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 67.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 23; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Gurriel, Houston, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; S.Murphy, Oakland, 16; Sánchez, Minnesota, 16.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Mateo, Baltimore, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; White, Texas, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11.

PITCHING_Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.84; Cortes, New York, 1.94; Manoah, Toronto, 2.00; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.26; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.28; Verlander, Houston, 2.30; Taillon, New York, 2.70; Montgomery, New York, 2.73; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.78.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 105; Cease, Chicago, 97; Cole, New York, 91; Ray, Seattle, 91; Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Montas, Oakland, 84; Gilbert, Seattle, 82; Pivetta, Boston, 82; Verlander, Houston, 81; Gausman, Toronto, 80; L.Severino, New York, 80.