Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mets' Jeff McNeil exits game vs Marlins with apparent injury

By Associated Press
2022/06/21 02:56
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil runs to first after hitting an RBI single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett (60) in the second inning of a...

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil runs to first after hitting an RBI single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett (60) in the second inning of a...

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star Mets sparkplug Jeff McNeil left a game against the Miami Marlins on Monday with an apparent injury.

McNeil walked off uneasily after taking home on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and went straight to the clubhouse. It wasn't clear where he was injured.

Luis Guillorme replaced McNeil at second base the next inning.

McNeil, a utility player, reached in the fourth with a double that raised his batting average to a team-leading .327. The left-handed hitter poked got his hit against the shift after entering the game hitting .380 when teams stack three infielders on the right side.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports