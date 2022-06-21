LPGA Tour Statistics

Through June 19

Scoring

1, Minjee Lee, 68.806. 2, Lexi Thompson, 69.419. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.538. 4, Jin Young Ko, 69.548. 5, Nelly Korda, 69.579. 6, Lydia Ko, 69.698. 7, Xiyu Lin, 69.721. 8, Atthaya Thitikul, 69.723. 9, Hyo Joo Kim, 69.731. 10, Hye-Jin Choi, 69.833.

Driving Distance

1, Emily Kristine Pedersen, 281.483. 2, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 276.758. 3, Bianca Pagdanganan, 276.552. 4, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 276.219. 5, Yuka Saso, 275.288. 6, Lexi Thompson, 274.677. 7, Madelene Sagstrom, 274.633. 8, Brooke Matthews, 274.321. 9, Maria Fassi, 274.313. 10, A Lim Kim, 274.75.

Greens in Regulation

1 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Xiyu Lin, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Lexi Thompson, .76%. 6 (tie), Hye-Jin Choi and Minjee Lee, .75%. 8, 3 tied with .74%.

Putts per GIR

1, Jeongeun Lee6, 1.706. 2, Danielle Kang, 1.72. 3, Lydia Ko, 1.721. 4, Patty Tavatanakit, 1.727. 5, Minjee Lee, 1.733. 6 (tie), Xiyu Lin and Su Oh, 1.743. 8, Celine Boutier, 1.747. 9, 2 tied with 1.748.

Birdies

1, Atthaya Thitikul, 207. 2, Nasa Hataoka, 201. 3, Celine Boutier, 199. 4, Xiyu Lin, 189. 5, Lydia Ko, 185. 6, Madelene Sagstrom, 183. 7, Minjee Lee, 173. 8, Leona Maguire, 170. 9, Jennifer Kupcho, 169. 10, Hye-Jin Choi, 168.

Eagles

1 (tie), Yuka Saso and Kelly Tan, 9. 3 (tie), Celine Boutier and Carlota Ciganda, 8. 5 (tie), Amanda Doherty, A Lim Kim, Jennifer Kupcho and Patty Tavatanakit, 7. 9, 6 tied with 6.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Lydia Ko, .70%. 2, Ashleigh Buhai, .65%. 3, Brittany Altomare, .64%. 4 (tie), Eun-Hee Ji and Megan Khang, .62%. 6 (tie), Chella Choi, Brittany Lincicome, Sarah Jane Smith and Patty Tavatanakit, .59%. 10, In Gee Chun, .58%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Minjee Lee, .78%. 2, Lexi Thompson, .77%. 3, Madelene Sagstrom, .76%. 4, Lydia Ko, .70%. 5 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim and Patty Tavatanakit, .69%. 8 (tie), Celine Boutier and Nelly Korda, .68%. 10, Inbee Park, .67%. 11, Nasa Hataoka, 66.67%. 12, 2 tied with .67%.