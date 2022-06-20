All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Louisville 9 3 3 30 30 13 Memphis 9 3 2 29 28 14 Tampa Bay 7 3 6 27 27 16 Detroit City FC 7 3 5 26 23 15 Pittsburgh 7 5 3 24 22 18 Birmingham 6 4 4 22 12 12 Miami 5 5 6 21 18 15 Indy 6 5 3 21 22 20 Tulsa 4 8 3 15 19 29 Loudoun 4 9 2 14 15 27 Hartford 3 8 3 12 15 21 Atlanta 2 3 11 1 10 15 36 Charleston 2 9 3 9 14 28 New York Red Bulls II 1 11 3 6 9 25

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Colorado Springs 11 2 0 33 31 16 San Antonio 10 3 1 31 23 13 San Diego 7 4 4 25 31 25 New Mexico 7 2 4 25 23 10 Sacramento 7 3 4 25 17 11 El Paso 7 6 4 25 31 22 Rio Grande Valley 7 8 1 22 23 24 Las Vegas 6 6 4 22 20 21 Oakland 4 5 9 21 26 26 Phoenix 7 8 0 21 24 31 LA Galaxy II 6 8 3 21 23 32 Orange County 3 7 5 14 21 26 MONTEREY BAY FC 4 10 0 12 19 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis 1, Hartford 1, tie

Tulsa 0, New York Red Bulls II 0, tie

New Mexico 2, Oakland 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Saturday, June 18

El Paso 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Hartford 3, Atlanta 0

Loudoun 4, Phoenix 3

Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Louisville 3, Orange County 1

Rio Grande Valley 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 4, Indy 3

Oakland 1, San Antonio 1, tie

Sacramento 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas 2, San Diego 1

Wednesday, June 22

Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.