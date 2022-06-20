Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/20 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 17 .742 _
Toronto 38 28 .576 11
Tampa Bay 36 30 .545 13
Boston 36 31 .537 13½
Baltimore 30 38 .441 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 30 .559 _
Cleveland 34 28 .548 1
Chicago 31 33 .484 5
Detroit 26 40 .394 11
Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 33 36 .478
Texas 31 35 .470 10
Seattle 29 39 .426 13
Oakland 23 45 .338 19

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9

Oakland 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.