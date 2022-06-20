WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Washington
|11
|7
|.611
|1½
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|3½
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Phoenix
|6
|10
|.375
|7½
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|7½
|Minnesota
|3
|13
|.188
|10½
___
Seattle 81, New York 72
Washington 71, Connecticut 63
Indiana 89, Chicago 87
Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82
Las Vegas 96, Minnesota 95
No games scheduled.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.