Taiwan’s Taoyuan to offer hotel subsidies for individual travelers from July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Department of Tourism will launch a hotel subsidy program for individual tourists visiting the city from July 1 in a bid to benefit the city’s tourism industry, preempting the Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s domestic travel stimulus package to take effect on July 14, according to a press release published on the "First Stop in Taiwan" website on June 9.

An NT$1,000 (US$34) subsidy per room for individual tourists

Individual travelers staying at any legal hotels participating in the program during the period from July 1-14 will receive an NT$1,000 subsidy per room.

Members of the public interested in receiving the subsidy should first register their personal information online from July 1, and then present their IDs when checking in. Guests will receive their NT$1000 upon check-in. Related information will continue to be announced on the "First Stop in Taiwan website.

The department plans to subsidize a limit of 2,000 rooms, according to the release.

An NT$1,000 subsidy per tour group member

The discount measure is designed to encourage not only tour operators to lead trips to Taoyuan but is also an incentive for businesses and groups to hold educational trainings and meetings in the city. The subsidy is available to any tour group that has at least six members. Travel agencies launching qualified tours to the city are eligible to apply, and the subsidies will be handed out from now until July 14. The department plans to subsidize 6,000 tour group members.

For any questions about the program, call (03)3322101 Ext. 6202 or 6203 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.