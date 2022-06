Monday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €697,405 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Reilly Opelka (5), United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-6, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 7-5, 7-6.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Pedro Martinez and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 7-6.