City government in Taiwan sponsors girl with brain cancer to take hot air balloon ride

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dream of a little girl with brain cancer has finally come true after the Taoyuan City Government arranged her to take a tethered hot air balloon ride at the Shihmen Reservoir, where the city government is holding a hot air balloon event.

The 2022 Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival runs from June 18-26 at Nanyuan Ecopark (南苑生態公園). The activities include daily tethered hot air balloon rides as well as light and fire shows during the weekends.

Taoyuan Department of Tourism said that a five-year-old girl surnamed Pan (潘) was diagnosed with brain cancer this year and is currently undergoing treatment, CNA reported. She wrote a list of three wishes on a card: to go to the Presidential Office to visit President Tsai’s cat, for the pandemic to end soon, and to take a hot air balloon ride.

To make one of her wishes come true, the department arranged Pan, her parents, and elder sister to take a tethered hot air balloon ride, per CNA.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) took to Facebook to say that when he saw the photos of Pan riding the hot air balloon his colleagues sent him, he was moved because, at such a young age, she has to live with chemotherapy to fight cancer.

The mayor said the city government will continue to support the family by finding them various medical and social resources, per CNA.



(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photos)