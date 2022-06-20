A bird's eye view of Yushan from Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "It turns out that you can see Yushan in Penghu," was one of the surprised comments online about a picture taken of Taiwan's highest peak from the outlying island.

The early morning scene was captured Friday (June 17) in a stunning long-distance shot by photographer Yan Wen-bin (顏文彬), who lives on the island. The lights from buildings and installations were described as a "golden dragon" snaking up the fabled mountain.

The straight-line distance between Penghu and Yushan (aka Jade Mountain), which caps out at 3,952 meters above sea level, is 100 kilometers. Yan posted the picture on Facebook with a message saying:

"For those who have the opportunity to climb Yushan, remember to turn around and say, 'hello' to Penghu in the west when climbing. I am silently wishing you a successful climb."

A torrent of admiring messages were returned, saying: "It's quite romantic," and, "This photo is a classic," or, "I will definitely look back and thank you for your blessings."

Yan was quoted by Ettoday as saying that he took pictures at sunrise most days. "When the visibility is good, you can usually see Taiwan's mountains." He said he usually arrives at his spot around 4:00 a.m. and leaves about 45 minutes later when the light changes.



(Google Maps image)