Haagen-Dazs to recall vanilla ice cream in Taiwan over pesticide worry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — General Mills Taiwan announced Monday (June 20) it is recalling certain vanilla-flavored Haagen-Dazs ice cream products after two batches were found to have pesticide residue.

The company said very low levels of ethylene oxide were detected in the pint-sized (473 ml) and industrial-sized containers of the American ice cream brand's vanilla products during customs clearance. The expiration dates for the sampled products are April 13, 2023 for the former and Oct. 26, 2022 for the latter.

In a preemptive recall, all questionable products have been removed from the shelves and consumers who purchased vanilla ice cream products of sizes 473 ml, 100 ml, or 75 ml on or after April 26, 2022 can request a refund. Proof of purchase must be provided and refunds are accepted until Aug. 31.

No other incidents have been reported regarding the presence of the chemical in Haagen-Dazs products worldwide, according to General Mills Taiwan, the distributor of Haagen-Dazs in Taiwan.

The larger-sized ice cream products available at restaurants are not affected as the contaminated ones were sealed off immediately after border inspections, the company added.

Online refunds can be made via this link. For further inquiries, email taiwan.customerservice@genmills.com or call the customer service hotline at 0800-056-118.