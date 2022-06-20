Alexa
Taiwan’s Zhubei City to launch YouBike 2.0 on June 27

The cost for renting a YouBike will be the same throughout the county

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/20 16:26
(Hsinchu County Transportation and Tourism Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 35 YouBike 2.0 stations will come into service in Hsinchu County’s Zhubei City next Monday (June 27) in the first phase of the county’s public bicycle installation project, the county government said on Monday (June 20).

Hsinchu County Transportation and Tourism Department Director Yu Chih-hsiang (游志祥) said that the county had signed a contract with YouBike Co. to introduce the YouBike 2.0 system, which does not require electricity and therefore reduces location limitations, CNA reported.

County Commissioner Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) said Monday in a press release that the 35 stations will provide 270 bikes at locations including Chu-Pei Senior High School, Liou-Jia Senior High School, Po-Ai Junior High School, Zhubei Train Station, Liujia Train Station, Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Hsinchu Station, residential areas, parks, and government agencies.

The cost for renting a YouBike will be the same throughout the county, which includes Hsinchu City and Hsinchu Science Park, the commissioner said. It will cost NT$10 (US$0.34) every 30 minutes if the rental is within four hours, NT$20 every 30 minutes if the rental lasts four to eight hours, and NT$40 every 30 minutes if the rental exceeds eight hours.

The second phase will include the installation of another 15 YouBike 2.0 stations in Zhubei by the end of August to reach the goal of bringing the total number of stations in the city to 50, providing 400 bicycles, the transportation and tourism department said.

Another 50 stations will be installed in Zhudong, Hsinfeng, and Hukou townships by 2023, providing 350 bicycles, according to the department.

(Hsinchu County Transportation and Tourism Department photos)
YouBike 2.0
Hsinchu County
Zhubei City

