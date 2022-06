TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 35,596 local COVID cases on Monday (June 20), a 29.5% decrease from the previous day.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, also confirmed 36 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,330,695. The 144 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 5,365.