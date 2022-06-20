Ukraine awaits EU candidate status, Zelenskyy declares 'historic week' — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks of a 'historic week' as Kyiv awaits EU candidate status

Moscow says its forces seized the village of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk

Austria to reopen coal plant due to reduced gas deliveries from Russia

European Commission chief von der Leyen 'confident' Ukraine will get candidate status

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said she was confident Ukraine will be conferred EU candidate status.

"I firmly believe that we will get a positive decision, that we will get support," von der Leyen told German public broadcaster ARD.

"This is also a historic decision that the European Council now has to make," she said, adding that she was "confident" of Ukraine's prospects.

On Friday, the commission came out in favor of giving Ukraine and neighboring Moldova candidate status.

EU ministers to discuss impact of Ukraine war on food and energy security

The EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion on global food security and European energy security at a meeting of its Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

Top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the EU was considering providing Egypt with up to €100 million ($105 million) to support the country's agricultural sector and food reserves.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is expected to join the ministers on Monday.

African countries have been left especially vulnerable by the war's impact on global food distribution. Ukraine and Russia are both major exporters of wheat and sunflower oil.

Zelenskyy declares 'historic week' as Ukraine waits for EU candidate status

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his nightly video address that a "historic week" had begun.

"I think it is obvious to everyone that since 1991 there have been few such fateful decisions for Ukraine as we expect now," he said, referring to an awaited decision from Brussels as to Kyiv's EU candidate status.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian EU accession "meets the interests of the whole of Europe."

Ukraine's president warned that Kyiv is expecting intensified hostile activity from Russian forces, adding that Moscow was building up its forces near Kharkiv and in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia seizes village near Sievierodonetsk

Russia said that its forces have seized the village of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

The village had fewer than 800 inhabitants before the invasion began. It is located around six kilometers (four miles) southeast of the major industrial center of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces had seen "partial success" in the area.

Austria to reopen coal plant amid reduced Russian gas deliveries

Austria's government has announced that it will reopen a previously closed coal power station on account of shortages due to reduced Russian gas deliveries.

The station is located in the southern city of Mellach in the state of Styria.

The Austrian chancellery said that authorities will work together with the country's main supplier Verbund to reopen the station.

Austria's Environmental Ministry told the APA news agency that the process will likely take several months.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday

Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a law banning the broadcasting of news programs, political TV shows, and war films from countries that have not ratified the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, such as Russia.

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore arrived in Kyiv to show his solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada parliament passed a law banning music created by Russian citizens from the radio, TV, and public spaces.

Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian command post while senior Ukrainian military officers were holding a meeting, Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said the strike killed over 50 Ukrainian "generals and officers."

Leading Russian policy figure Konstantin Kosachev slammed Lithuanian restrictions on rail transport between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and the rest of Russian territory, calling them an "illegal" ban and an "incipient blockade."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to "take back everything that belongs to us" in the south of Ukraine.

An intelligence update from the British Ministry of Defense said that Russian troops invading Ukraine are probably suffering from "especially troubled morale" amid high casualties, combat stress, pay problems and perceived poor leadership.

