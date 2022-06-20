Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju 'silently assassinates' Chinese rival to win WTT Zagreb

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's prodigy paddler Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒), who is known by the nickname the "Silent Assassin," dominated his match with China's Xiang Peng (向鵬) winning in four-straight games to take the men's singles title at the WTT Contender Zagreb on Sunday (June 19).

In the men's singles final, which was held that evening in Zagreb, Croatia, 20-year-old Lin made quick work of his 19-year-old opponent by beating him in straight games 11-8, 11-9, 11-5, and 11-8, ending the match in 39 minutes. Prior to the match, Lin was cited by SET News as saying "Chinese players are very strong, they are not easy to defeat, but I will do my best."

Lin started the match with a 4-1 lead. Despite an attempt by Xiang to close the gap, Lin pulled away and won the game 11-8. Lin was able to fend off an attempt by Xiang to even the score by pulling off an 11-9 win for the second game.

At the start of the third game, Lin fell behind 1-3, but quickly regained form, relying on edge balls and backhands to overwhelm Xiang and pull ahead 11-5. Ahead 10-6 in the fourth game, Lin struggled to put Xiang away, giving up two points, before regaining form and claiming victory with a score of 11-8 and his first men's singles title of the season.

In a video of the match posted by World Table Tennis, the announcer can be heard declaring "Lin Yun-ju has silently assassinated the World Youth Champion in four straight games." Xiang had won the boy's singles division at the 2019 World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Korat, Thailand.