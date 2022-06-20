Asia’s Smartest Gym – GoFit – Debuts in Singapore

No-frills and fuss-free concept offers memberships from only $88 per month

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 June 2022 - Gym goers and fitness enthusiasts of all levels can rejoice at the debut of a new high value, low price (HVLP) gym brand in Singapore, GoFit , which is sure to lend more vibrancy to the local fitness scene. No-frills and fuss-free,is guided by its brand values of Smart, Bold, and Invigorating, and promises members a smart new way to train using its technology-driven approach to staffing, access, and working out. Prices start from a jaw-droppingwith no prepay or joining fee.is a new gym concept developed by Asia's largest health club operator Evolution Wellness Group (Evolution Wellness), whose portfolio also includes popular gym brand Fitness First. GoFit makes its debut in Singapore through Evolution Wellness's global licensing programme . Singapore's pioneer GoFit gym opened in Geylang in early May, while another location at Changi, Singapore will open its doors this October. Another variant of GoFit is also slated to open in Brisbane, Australia, in October., CEO of FitBiz Pte Ltd and licensee for, said, "We are very excited to be partnering with Asia's leading Fitness and Wellness operator Evolution Wellness. We believe in the thriving High Value Low Price market and our ambition is to allow fitness to be affordable and fun for as many people as possible. When we saw the concept of GoFit, we knew that this fitness offering was built for the future. The technology, seamless member experience and value for money provided to members made partnering with GoFit an easy choice. We are very glad to be able to bring this amazing product to the people in Singapore."GoFit Geylang is a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar investment in the heart of Geylang. With its distinct six-story building and colourful, eye-catching façade, GoFit welcomes all levels of gym goers, from the new-to-fitness clients, to the more serious fitness lover. It aims to serve the local community with an affordable and comprehensive fitness experience., with not only best in class cardio, strength and weights equipment, but also cinema quality virtual workouts, individual smart fitness mirrors, fitness assessments, and Hydromassageat the chillout rooftop."We're here to showcase that affordable doesn't mean low quality or low tech. Whether you're a secondary school student who's just starting your journey with fitness, to the seasoned fitness enthusiast, through to the older population who want to stay fit in retirement, there's bound to be something to cater to your interest and fitness level. While our location may raise some eyebrows, we feel that GoFit's presence in the vibrant neighbourhood of Geylang is our contribution in line with the government's efforts to rezone the area to allow more commercial and institutional activities," continued Marc., Director & Head of Operations at Fitness Capital Pte Ltd and licensee for, concurred. "The recent Covid-19 pandemic shone the spotlight on the need to stay fit and healthy, but with inflation putting the squeeze on household spending, some people may feel the need to sacrifice or cut back on expenses. GoFit's no-frills model and flexible membership structure gives people a good, comprehensive fitness experience at great value."GoFit access is gained through an app for increased security and convenience, no access card is needed. A self-managed membership system makes it easy for members to purchase add-on services such as a session on a HydroMassage Lounger, or a FitQuest fitness assessment. Members can also participate in a Signature GoFitworkout, SuperCircuit; work out to over a thousand scheduled or on-demand digital classes, as well as stream their own workouts onto the smart fitness mirrors screens in the MyGoZoneDon't wait or hesitate, get fit with GoFit today Notes:1. HydroMassage provides an invigorating recovery programme delivered by travelling water jets under a waterproof skin (so the user doesn't get wet) to help alleviate muscle and soft tissue injuries.2. FitQuest is a fitness assessment that utilises four simple exercises (or tasks) and a heart rate recovery measurement that only takes four minutes to complete. Once the tasks have been completed, the results are displayed on the screen immediately and are also accessible online. The FitQuest machine can also be used to perform a body composition analysis to determine a variety of metrics including body fat and muscle percentage.3. SuperCircuit™ is a proprietary GoFit programme, with a mixture of cardio and strength training to give you that full-body burn. Members train in a designated zone for SuperCircuit™ where our equipment selection has been carefully constructed to ensure ease of use, adding to the efficiency the workout.4. Train your way in the MyGoZone™. Members can cast their preferred workouts from their phone onto the big screen, select the equipment they need, and work up a sweat in the privacy of the MyGoZone

About GoFit

GoFit was created with the intention of making fitness accessible to more people. Guided by its brand values of Smart, Invigorating, and Bold, GoFit aims to provide members with a convenient approach to fitness using technology as an enabler, in line with its brand positioning 'to energise life through easy and affordable fitness.' It offers members a smart new way to train through a no-frills, fuss-free gym experience. Malaysia is home to the pioneer GoFit club, which opened in November 2019.



Get smart. Go. Get started with GoFit by visiting www.gofit-gym.com or contacting Chris Lee, Licensing Director, Evolution Wellness ( chris.lee@evolutionwellness.com).



#GoFit



About Evolution Wellness

Evolution Wellness was established in 2017 by Navis Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital Management by bringing together two leading fitness brands in Southeast Asia – Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First – to form one of the largest, wholly-owned fitness club networks in the fast-growing Asian region. In just a few years our portfolio now has 7 brands, and our collective expertise spans the spectrum from HVLP fitness clubs to Luxury Wellness Retreats and is scaling globally through brand licensing and management services.



For more information about Evolution Wellness and our portfolio brands, please visit www.evolutionwellness.com.



#EvolutionWellness



