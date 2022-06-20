Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 9:05 a.m. this morning (June 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 37.7 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 6.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Hualien County and a 4 in Taitung County and Nantou County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taichung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Yilan County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and New Taipei City.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, and Pingtung County. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Penghu County and Keelung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.