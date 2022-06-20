Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

Shock waves from magnitude 6.0 temblor felt across Taiwan

  484
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/20 09:18
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 9:05 a.m. this morning (June 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 37.7 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 6.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 5 in Hualien County and a 4 in Taitung County and Nantou County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taichung City, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Yilan County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and New Taipei City.

An intensity level of 2 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, and Pingtung County. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Penghu County and Keelung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
2022/06/18 11:37
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
2022/06/10 15:43
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
Huge 'earthquake fish' caught in eastern Taiwan
2022/06/10 11:10
Shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
Shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks east Taiwan
2022/05/28 09:21
Shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolts south Taiwan
Shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolts south Taiwan
2022/05/24 09:22