U.S. Open Scores

By Associated Press
2022/06/20 07:38
Sunday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Final Round

Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-68-68—274
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67-71-67—275
Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70-67-69—275
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70-72-65—277
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69-73-69—278
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66-77-66—278
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69-69-71—279
Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72-70-71—279
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70-68-68—279
Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68-74-71—280
Gary Woodland, United States 69-73-69-69—280
Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70-70-70—281
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-71-74—281
Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68-75-71—282
Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71-70-69—282
Nick Hardy, United States 69-68-73-72—282
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-73-68—282
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70-74-66—282
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69-69-70—282
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-75-68—282
Adam Scott, Australia 69-73-72-68—282
Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71-71-69—282
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68-73-70—283
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69-73-70—284
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73-71-72—284
Adam Schenk, United States 70-70-73-71—284
Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71-76—285
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70-69-73—285
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68-73-72—285
Aaron Wise, United States 68-68-75-74—285
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-78-69—286
Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68-74-72—286
Davis Riley, United States 72-67-73-74—286
Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-75-74—286
Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71-74-70—286
Callum Tarren, England 67-72-78-69—286
Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72-72-72—287
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72-73-71—287
Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69-74-76—287
Justin Rose, England 68-73-74-72—287
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70-71-74—287
Justin Thomas, United States 69-72-72-74—287
Richard Bland, England 70-72-72-74—288
Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69-75-71—288
Brian Harman, United States 68-69-75-76—288
Travis Vick, United States 70-69-76-73—288
Max Homa, United States 69-73-75-72—289
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70-76-72—289
Sam Bennett, United States 70-73-74-73—290
David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72-74-77—290
Patrick Reed, United States 70-71-75-74—290
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-72-75—290
Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-78-77—291
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70-78-72—291
Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67-75-77—292
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71-77-74—293
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71-76-75—293
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71-76-74—293
Chris Naegel, United States 73-69-77-74—293
Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69-79-77—296
Harris English, United States 73-69-78-77—297
Austin Greaser, United States 72-70-76-79—297
Grayson Murray, United States 75-67-76-80—298
Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70-79-77—299