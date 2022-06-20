U.S. Open Scores

Sunday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Final Round

Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-68-68—274 Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67-71-67—275 Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70-67-69—275 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70-72-65—277 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69-73-69—278 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66-77-66—278 Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69-69-71—279 Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72-70-71—279 Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70-68-68—279 Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68-74-71—280 Gary Woodland, United States 69-73-69-69—280 Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70-70-70—281 Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-71-74—281 Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68-75-71—282 Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71-70-69—282 Nick Hardy, United States 69-68-73-72—282 Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-73-68—282 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70-74-66—282 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69-69-70—282 Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-75-68—282 Adam Scott, Australia 69-73-72-68—282 Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71-71-69—282 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68-73-70—283 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69-73-70—284 Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73-71-72—284 Adam Schenk, United States 70-70-73-71—284 Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71-76—285 Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70-69-73—285 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68-73-72—285 Aaron Wise, United States 68-68-75-74—285 MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-78-69—286 Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68-74-72—286 Davis Riley, United States 72-67-73-74—286 Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-75-74—286 Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71-74-70—286 Callum Tarren, England 67-72-78-69—286 Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72-72-72—287 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72-73-71—287 Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69-74-76—287 Justin Rose, England 68-73-74-72—287 Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70-71-74—287 Justin Thomas, United States 69-72-72-74—287 Richard Bland, England 70-72-72-74—288 Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69-75-71—288 Brian Harman, United States 68-69-75-76—288 Travis Vick, United States 70-69-76-73—288 Max Homa, United States 69-73-75-72—289 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70-76-72—289 Sam Bennett, United States 70-73-74-73—290 David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72-74-77—290 Patrick Reed, United States 70-71-75-74—290 Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-72-75—290 Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-78-77—291 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70-78-72—291 Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67-75-77—292 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71-77-74—293 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71-76-75—293 Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71-76-74—293 Chris Naegel, United States 73-69-77-74—293 Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69-79-77—296 Harris English, United States 73-69-78-77—297 Austin Greaser, United States 72-70-76-79—297 Grayson Murray, United States 75-67-76-80—298 Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70-79-77—299