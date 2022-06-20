U.S. Open Scores

|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|68-70-68-68—274
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|70-67-71-67—275
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|69-70-67-69—275
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|70-70-72-65—277
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|67-69-73-69—278
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-66-77-66—278
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-69-69-71—279
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|66-72-70-71—279
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|73-70-68-68—279
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|67-68-74-71—280
|Gary Woodland, United States
|69-73-69-69—280
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|71-70-70-70—281
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|69-67-71-74—281
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|68-68-75-71—282
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|72-71-70-69—282
|Nick Hardy, United States
|69-68-73-72—282
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|70-71-73-68—282
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|72-70-74-66—282
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|74-69-69-70—282
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|70-69-75-68—282
|Adam Scott, Australia
|69-73-72-68—282
|Cameron Tringale, United States
|71-71-71-69—282
|Joohyung Kim, South Korea
|72-68-73-70—283
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|72-69-73-70—284
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-73-71-72—284
|Adam Schenk, United States
|70-70-73-71—284
|Sam Burns, United States
|71-67-71-76—285
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-70-69-73—285
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|72-68-73-72—285
|Aaron Wise, United States
|68-68-75-74—285
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|67-72-78-69—286
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|72-68-74-72—286
|Davis Riley, United States
|72-67-73-74—286
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|69-68-75-74—286
|Todd Sinnott, Australia
|71-71-74-70—286
|Callum Tarren, England
|67-72-78-69—286
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|71-72-72-72—287
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|71-72-73-71—287
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|68-69-74-76—287
|Justin Rose, England
|68-73-74-72—287
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|72-70-71-74—287
|Justin Thomas, United States
|69-72-72-74—287
|Richard Bland, England
|70-72-72-74—288
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|73-69-75-71—288
|Brian Harman, United States
|68-69-75-76—288
|Travis Vick, United States
|70-69-76-73—288
|Max Homa, United States
|69-73-75-72—289
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-70-76-72—289
|Sam Bennett, United States
|70-73-74-73—290
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|67-72-74-77—290
|Patrick Reed, United States
|70-71-75-74—290
|Sam Stevens, United States
|71-72-72-75—290
|Beau Hossler, United States
|69-67-78-77—291
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|71-70-78-72—291
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|73-67-75-77—292
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|71-71-77-74—293
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|71-71-76-75—293
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|72-71-76-74—293
|Chris Naegel, United States
|73-69-77-74—293
|Brandon Matthews, United States
|71-69-79-77—296
|Harris English, United States
|73-69-78-77—297
|Austin Greaser, United States
|72-70-76-79—297
|Grayson Murray, United States
|75-67-76-80—298
|Stewart Hagestad, United States
|73-70-79-77—299