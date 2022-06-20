New England 2, Minnesota 1

Minnesota 1 0 — 1 New England 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Minnesota, Reynoso, 3 (penalty kick), 37th minute.

Second Half_2, New England, Borrero, 1 (Gil), 53rd; 3, New England, Bou, 3, 69th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Tyler Miller; New England, Djordje Petrovic, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_McNamara, New England, 12th; Farrell, New England, 36th; Trapp, Minnesota, 58th; Lod, Minnesota, 68th; Dibassy, Minnesota, 80th; Kemar Lawrence, Minnesota, 84th; Hunou, Minnesota, 86th.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Tyler Wyrostek, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod (Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 70th), Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp (Joseph Rosales, 82nd); Luis Amarilla, Franco Fragapane (Adrien Hunou, 81st).

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Jon Bell, A. J. DeLaGarza, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones (Ryan Spaulding, 74th); Dylan Borrero (Ben Reveno, 90th), Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Maciel, 73rd), Tommy McNamara; Jozy Altidore (Arnor Traustason, 68th), Gustavo Bou.