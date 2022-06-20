Suwinski hits 3rd HR in bottom 9th, lifts Bucs over Giants

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The rookie drove a slider from Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Arizona Diamonbacks.

Suwinski is the first Pirates rookie to hit three homers in a game since Andrew McCutchen on Aug. 1, 2009.

The 23-year-old Suwinski took a sinker from starter Alex Cobb deep for a solo shot in the fourth before doing the same to Sam Long for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. He has 11 home runs in 47 games this season, tied with Bryan Reynolds for the team lead.

Thairo Estrada homered off Pittsburgh closer David Bednar leading off the top of the ninth, tying the game at 3. Bednar (3-1) was working his second inning of relief and struck out two of the final three batters to end the ninth.

Mitch Keller gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts in six innings for the Pirates, extending his streak of starts with fewer than three runs allowed to four. He has surrendered eight earned runs in 28 1/3 innings (2.54 ERA) in his last six games (four starts).

Cobb allowed two runs on four hits in four innings during his return from the 15-day injured list with a neck strain.

After an error and two walks loaded the bases for San Francisco with no outs in the first, Joc Pederson dribbled a two-run single past Hoy Park at second base.

Park went yard on a sinker from Cobb to right-center field in the third, cutting it to 2-1 with his first home run of the season.

ROSTER MOVE

Giants: RHP Mauricio Llovera was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: INF Josh VanMeter and INF Yoshi Tsutsugo could each begin rehab assignments this week, general manager Ben Cherington said. VanMeter has been out since June 1 because of a fractured left ring finger. Tsutsugo has not played since May 24 with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (6-2, 3.43 ERA) is set to start Monday to begin a four-game series in Atlanta. Webb allowed five hits in seven shutout innings during a 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on June 14 in his previous start.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (0-7, 4.50) will take the mound when Pittsburgh begins a four-game set against the Cubs on Monday. Brubaker’s last win came Aug. 24, 2021.

