Sunday At Santa Ponca Mallorca, Spain Purse: €886,500 Surface: Grass MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Alejandro Tabilo (3), Chile, def. Fernando Verdasco (7), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Antoine Bellier, Switzerland, def. Mats Rosenkranz, Germany, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Taro Daniel (8), Japan, def. Denis Kudla (4), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson (2), Australia, def. Quentin Halys (5), France, 6-2, 6-0.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, 7-5, 6-4.