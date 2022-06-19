Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/19 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 16 .754 _
Toronto 37 28 .569 12
Tampa Bay 36 29 .554 13
Boston 35 31 .530 14½
Baltimore 29 38 .433 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 29 .567 _
Cleveland 33 28 .541 2
Chicago 31 32 .492 5
Detroit 25 40 .385 12
Kansas City 23 41 .359 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 25 .615 _
Texas 31 34 .477 9
Los Angeles 32 36 .471
Seattle 29 38 .433 12
Oakland 22 45 .328 19

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 0

Detroit 14, Texas 7

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 11, Boston 2

Minnesota 11, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 0, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-3) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.