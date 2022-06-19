Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/19 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 4 .750
Chicago 10 4 .714 1
Washington 10 7 .588
Atlanta 7 8 .467
New York 6 9 .400
Indiana 4 13 .235
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 2 .857
Seattle 9 6 .600
Dallas 7 8 .467
Los Angeles 5 8 .385
Phoenix 6 10 .375 7
Minnesota 3 12 .200

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.