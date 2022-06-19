NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Chicago 4 1 4 16 14 10 SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 3 15 13 8 Portland 3 1 4 13 15 7 OL Reign 3 2 4 13 7 6 ANGEL CITY FC 4 4 1 13 7 9 Houston 3 2 3 12 11 7 Gotham FC 3 3 0 9 5 6 Washington 1 3 6 9 10 12 Louisville 2 4 3 9 10 14 Kansas City 2 4 3 9 8 13 Orlando 2 4 2 8 9 18 North Carolina 2 3 1 7 9 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Angel City FC 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 1, tie

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Portland 4, Houston 0

Friday, June 17

Louisville 2, Washington 2, tie

Saturday, June 18

Chicago 2, Kansas City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0

Sunday, June 19

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Portland at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.