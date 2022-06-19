Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying captures title at 2022 Indonesia Open

TAIPEi (Taiwan News) — World badminton No. 2-ranked Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) defeated Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi-yi (王祉怡) in the final of the Indonesia Open, a Super 1,000 event, in 60 minutes on Sunday (June 19), capturing her second title of the season.

Tai eliminated Wang in three sets, 21-23, 21-6, and 21-15 to secure her third title in the event.

After the win, Tai will still be the world number two in the latest ranking but comes closer to top-ranking Japanese player Yamaguchi Akane, as she trails by only 318 points.

If Tsai captures the title of the Malaysia Open, which will take place on June 28, she will have a chance to regain her status as world champion.



(BWF video)