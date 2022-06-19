Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Three winners of 2022 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science credited with development of mRNA COVID vaccines

Techniques said to be applicable for treating a variety of diseases, including cancer, HIV, and allergic diseases

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/19 20:11
(Tang Prize Foundation photo)

(Tang Prize Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tang Prize Foundation named three renowned scientists, Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman, and Pieter Cullis, as winners of the 2022 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science at a press conference on Sunday (June 19).

The Tang Prize is an international academic award set up to recognize those who contribute to a better world for all of humanity.

This year’s Biopharmaceutical Science award went to the three scientists “for the discovery of key vaccinology concepts and approaches, leading to the successful development of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the selection committee’s citation.

While Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weissman are credited with finding a way to reduce the immunogenicity of mRNA, Dr. Cullis designed lipid nanoparticles for the delivery of mRNA vaccines. As a result, millions of lives have been saved, a press release on the foundation's website said.

“These techniques not only revolutionized vaccinology but also signaled a paradigm shift in protein therapy. They represent the advent of a new era of RNA-based therapies,” the release said. “Unlike traditional methods that take a long time and a lot of money to develop vaccines, these new mRNA techniques turn cells into factories where proteins that serve as antigens or therapeutic molecules can be produced.”

These techniques can be applied to finding treatments for a variety of diseases, such as the development of “vaccines against other viruses, of tailored-made vaccines against cancer, of vaccines against HIV, or even of vaccines against allergic diseases," according to the release.


(YouTube, Tang Prize Foundation video)
Tang Prize
Katalin Kariko
Drew Weissman
Pieter Cullis
Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science
mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Winners of Taiwan’s Tang Prize donate treasures that define their achievements
Winners of Taiwan’s Tang Prize donate treasures that define their achievements
2022/03/09 17:14
COP26 Advocate Jane Goodall asks everyone to make world better
COP26 Advocate Jane Goodall asks everyone to make world better
2021/11/03 10:52
Jane Goodall to establish Sustainability Academy in Taipei
Jane Goodall to establish Sustainability Academy in Taipei
2021/08/11 15:30
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
2021/08/06 15:25
Jane Goodall wins Taiwan's 2020 Tang Prize
Jane Goodall wins Taiwan's 2020 Tang Prize
2020/06/18 16:30