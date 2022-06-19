2022 Penghu Marathon open for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon will take place on Nov. 6 and registration is open now via this site.

Event organizer Penghu National Scenic Area Administration held a press conference on Wednesday (June 15) to announce the marathon that features a racecourse on scenic roads, delicious seafood and local desserts. The event includes the full marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay and five-kilometer categories.

According to the organizer, the seafood snacks offered at the refreshment stations will include lobster, cuttlefish balls, squid, Spanish mackerel, and seafood porridge, with local desserts such as steamed black sugar cake, white gourd cake, and cactus juice.

Notable sites along the IAAF/AIMS certified full marathon and half-marathon racecourse include the Yuwengdao Lighthouse, Xitai Castle, Daguoye Basalt Columns, Erkan Village, Penghu Great Bridge, and the Tongliang Old Banyan.

For more information about the event and registration for participation, visit this official website.



Erkan Village (flickr, Chen Liang Dao 陳良道 photo)



Penghu Great Bridge (Wikimedia Commons photo)



Yuwengdao Lighthouse (Wikimedia Commons photo)