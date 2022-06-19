Taipei Zoo to offer evening visits and summer camps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo will extend opening hours until 9 p.m. every Saturday from July 9 to Aug. 27.

An evening ticket costs NT$30 (US$1), the zoo said in a press release. The zoo will organize themed activities to give evening visitors a chance to enjoy the zoo and avoid the daytime summer heat.

The exhibit areas that will stay open during the extended hours include the Giant Panda House (until 6:10 p.m.), the Amphibian and Reptile House (until 8:45 p.m.), the Education Center (until 8:30 p.m.), the Insectarium (until 8:30 p.m.), the Koala House, the Formosan animal Area, and the Children’s Zoo.

For more information about the extended opening hours and the themed activities, refer to this page.

In addition, the zoo will organize a total of 18 summer camp sessions under six themes, which include farming village ecological experience activities, beetles, amphibians, zookeepers, vets, and field researchers, from July 21 to Aug. 16, CNA reported, citing a Taipei Department of Education press release

Participants in the camps are limited to students from third graders up to senior high school students.