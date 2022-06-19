AP PHOTOS: Despite dark times, Russian economic forum shines

Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dyumin, left, and Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic shake hands after signing an agreemen... Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dyumin, left, and Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic shake hands after signing an agreement on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Russia’s annual event to tout its investment opportunities this year was shadowed by the stern international sanctions imposed on the country after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine four months earlier and by the extensive disapproval of foreign businesses, which have suspended operations or pulled out entirely, leaving Russian shopping centers pocked with dark, shuttered stores. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)