Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Ministry of Labor unveils average starting wage across different sectors

Around 240,000 working-age graduates are expected to join labor market this year - here's a breakdown of average salary by sector

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/19 14:35
Taipei's Chinese Culture University students on graduation day 

Taipei's Chinese Culture University students on graduation day  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Labor (MOL) recently unveiled the average starting salary at between NT$24,000 (US$808) and NT$47,000 (US$1,245) for working-age graduates last year, among which the manufacturing sector is the highest paying sector, followed by the finance and insurance sectors.

Around 240,000 working-age graduates are expected to join the labor market this year, according to the ministry's data, and graduates can expect better-than-average salaries if they choose to work in the manufacturing sector, which has documented a need for skilled workers fueled by surging demand from overseas since 2020.

The average starting salary in the manufacturing sector in 2021 was at NT$37,000, beating the long-time champion -- finance and insurance -- for the first time, which recorded an average starting wage of NT$36,000. The medical and healthcare service sectors averaged NT$36,000, and the publishing, audio and video production, broadcasting, information and communication sectors all averaged $NT35,000.

It was NT$28,000 for the real estate, retailer and wholesaler, and construction engineering sectors; and NT$27,000 for accommodation and food service, and entertainment and recreation service sectors, which were among the lowest.

The MOL also published data on average salaries by education level. It was NT$24,000 for junior high school graduates, NT$25,000 for senior high school graduates, NT$28,000 for college graduates, NT$30,000 for bachelors, and NT$47,000 for masters or higher.

It was also the first time the labor ministry produced a report by implementing big data analysis rather than surveying graduates, so results are believed to be more accurate than data from previous years.
graduate
pay
wage
salary

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan labor minister vague about minimum wage hike for 2023
Taiwan labor minister vague about minimum wage hike for 2023
2022/06/10 14:30
Taiwan's president calls for an increase of the minimum wage every year
Taiwan's president calls for an increase of the minimum wage every year
2022/06/07 17:27
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
2022/05/20 13:06
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
Foreign workers in Taiwan only eligible to 50% pay for COVID sick leave
2022/05/16 13:54
Taiwan's Ministry of Education clarifies pay rates for remote teaching
Taiwan's Ministry of Education clarifies pay rates for remote teaching
2022/04/29 10:18