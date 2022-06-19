Silva, Savarino score as Real Salt Lake tops Earthquakes 2-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath stopped the two shots he faced while Marcelo Silva and Jefferson Savarino scored, leading Real Salt Lake to a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Silva’s goal put RSL (8-4-4) ahead 1-0 in the 22nd minute and Savarino added the other goal in the 81st minute.

RSL outshot the Earthquakes (3-7-6) 11-7, with five shots on goal to two for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday. RSL hosts the Columbus Crew and the Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

