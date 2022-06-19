Novavax cleared for use by Taiwan FDA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Novavax COVID-19 vaccine was given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday (June 17).

This means the protein-based vaccine will be available to individuals over 18. The FDA added in a statement carried by CNA that the quality, safety, and efficacy of Novavax was not an issue and the drug was needed to combat a surge in the Omicron variant.



The Novavax vaccine helps the body fight the coronavirus. Other protein vaccines have been highly effective against diseases such as hepatitis B and shingles.

The FDA commented that possible adverse reactions to a shot of Novavax were tenderness or pain where injected, headaches and fatigue, even sickness. The FDA would continue to monitor the situation when the drug was rolled out, according to CNA.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in April that Taiwan would receive about 2 million doses of Novavax via the global vaccine sharing platform COVAX.

The latest figures for vaccination coverage suggest Taiwan’s first dose coverage is 91.05%, second dose coverage is 82.47%, while booster rate coverage is 68.84%.