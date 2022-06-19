Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1

|Charlotte FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Columbus
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Columbus, Hurtado, 3, 41st minute.
Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Shinyashiki, 3, 49th.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Afful, Charlotte FC, 15th; Hurtado, Columbus, 59th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jason White, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Ricardo Fierro.
A_20,446.
___
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful (Jaylin Lindsey, 90th+1), Guzman Corujo, Joseph Mora, Anton Walkes; Benjamin Bender (Jordy Alcivar, 85th), Brandt Bronico; McKinze Gaines (Jan Sobocinski, 90th+1), Cristian Ortiz (Sergio Ruiz, 71st), Daniel Rios, Andre Shinyashiki.
Columbus_Eloy Room; Jalil Anibaba (Luis Diaz, 85th), Milos Degenek, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams; Derick Etienne, James Igbekeme, Aidan Morris (Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, 90th+3), Darlington Nagbe; Miguel Berry (Kevin Molino, 71st), Erik Hurtado (Jacen Russell-Rowe, 85th).