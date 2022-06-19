Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/06/19 09:06
U.S. Open Scores

Saturday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Third Round

Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-68—206
Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70-67—206
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-71—207
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69-69—208
Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72-70—208
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67-71—208
Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71—209
Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68-74—209
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69-73—209
Nick Hardy, United States 69-68-73—210
Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68-75—211
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70-68—211
Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69-74—211
Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70-70—211
Aaron Wise, United States 68-68-75—211
Gary Woodland, United States 69-73-69—211
Brian Harman, United States 68-69-75—212
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73-71—212
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70-69—212
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70-72—212
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66-77—212
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69-69—212
Davis Riley, United States 72-67-73—212
Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-75—212
Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71-70—213
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68-73—213
David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72-74—213
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68-73—213
Adam Schenk, United States 70-70-73—213
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70-71—213
Justin Thomas, United States 69-72-72—213
Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71-71—213
Richard Bland, England 70-72-72—214
Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-78—214
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69-73—214
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-73—214
Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68-74—214
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-75—214
Adam Scott, Australia 69-73-72—214
Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72-72—215
Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67-75—215
Justin Rose, England 68-73-74—215
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-72—215
Travis Vick, United States 70-69-76—215
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72-73—216
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70-74—216
Patrick Reed, United States 70-71-75—216
Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71-74—216
Sam Bennett, United States 70-73-74—217
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-78—217
Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69-75—217
Max Homa, United States 69-73-75—217
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70-76—217
Callum Tarren, England 67-72-78—217
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71-76—218
Austin Greaser, United States 72-70-76—218
Grayson Murray, United States 75-67-76—218
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71-77—219
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71-76—219
Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69-79—219
Chris Naegel, United States 73-69-77—219
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70-78—219
Harris English, United States 73-69-78—220
Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70-79—222