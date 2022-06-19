U.S. Open Scores

|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|68-70-68—206
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|69-70-67—206
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|69-67-71—207
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-69-69—208
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|66-72-70—208
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|70-67-71—208
|Sam Burns, United States
|71-67-71—209
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|67-68-74—209
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|67-69-73—209
|Nick Hardy, United States
|69-68-73—210
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|68-68-75—211
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|73-70-68—211
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|68-69-74—211
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|71-70-70—211
|Aaron Wise, United States
|68-68-75—211
|Gary Woodland, United States
|69-73-69—211
|Brian Harman, United States
|68-69-75—212
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-73-71—212
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-70-69—212
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|70-70-72—212
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-66-77—212
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|74-69-69—212
|Davis Riley, United States
|72-67-73—212
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|69-68-75—212
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|72-71-70—213
|Joohyung Kim, South Korea
|72-68-73—213
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|67-72-74—213
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|72-68-73—213
|Adam Schenk, United States
|70-70-73—213
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|72-70-71—213
|Justin Thomas, United States
|69-72-72—213
|Cameron Tringale, United States
|71-71-71—213
|Richard Bland, England
|70-72-72—214
|Beau Hossler, United States
|69-67-78—214
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|72-69-73—214
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|70-71-73—214
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|72-68-74—214
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|70-69-75—214
|Adam Scott, Australia
|69-73-72—214
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|71-72-72—215
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|73-67-75—215
|Justin Rose, England
|68-73-74—215
|Sam Stevens, United States
|71-72-72—215
|Travis Vick, United States
|70-69-76—215
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|71-72-73—216
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|72-70-74—216
|Patrick Reed, United States
|70-71-75—216
|Todd Sinnott, Australia
|71-71-74—216
|Sam Bennett, United States
|70-73-74—217
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|67-72-78—217
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|73-69-75—217
|Max Homa, United States
|69-73-75—217
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-70-76—217
|Callum Tarren, England
|67-72-78—217
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|71-71-76—218
|Austin Greaser, United States
|72-70-76—218
|Grayson Murray, United States
|75-67-76—218
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|71-71-77—219
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|72-71-76—219
|Brandon Matthews, United States
|71-69-79—219
|Chris Naegel, United States
|73-69-77—219
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|71-70-78—219
|Harris English, United States
|73-69-78—220
|Stewart Hagestad, United States
|73-70-79—222