Greek Standings

By Associated Press
2022/06/19 03:48
Super League 1

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Olympiacos Piraeus 26 20 5 1 47 14 65
PAOK 26 16 5 5 50 24 53
AEK Athens 26 14 4 8 42 28 46
Aris Thessaloniki 26 13 6 7 28 21 45
Panathinaikos 26 13 3 10 41 21 42
PAS Giannina 26 11 7 8 28 24 40
OFI Crete 26 9 10 7 33 32 37
Asteras Tripolis 26 10 5 11 27 29 35
Panaitolikos Agrinio 26 9 5 12 27 39 32
Volos NPS 26 8 6 12 35 42 30
Ionikos Nikea FC 26 6 8 12 26 34 26
Atromitos Athinon 26 6 5 15 27 47 23
PAS Lamia 1964 26 4 6 16 19 37 18
Apollon Smyrnis 26 2 7 17 9 47 13

___

Saturday, June 11

Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 2

Saturday, June 18

PAS Lamia 1964 1, Veroia NPS 1, PAS Lamia 1964 advances on 3-2 aggregate