Leicester win English Premiership on late Burns drop kick

LONDON (AP) — Freddie Burns' dropped goal with 20 seconds left clinched Leicester the English Premiership from Saracens by 15-12 in a thrilling final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Leicester overcame the first-half loss of injured talisman George Ford — replaced by Burns — in his final appearance before joining Sale this summer to end a nine-year wait for the title.

Tries by South African back-rowers Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese in an eight-minute spell in the second quarter underpinned the Tigers' victory.

Saracens scrumhalf Aled Davies was in the sin-bin during both tries following a high shoulder-led challenge on Tigers hooker Julian Montoya. Davies was fortunate to avoid a red card.

Leicester led 12-6 at halftime and dominated the third quarter without scoring. Saracens skipper Owen Farrell kicked his second and third penalties to tie the score by the 76th minute.

But Burns had the final say.

Saracens’ hopes of completing a stunning rise from salary cap scandal and relegation humiliation in 2020 to regain domestic silverware were dashed.

Leicester avoided relegation two years ago due only to Saracens being punished, yet its revival under coach Steve Borthwick has been spectacular. After finishing top following the regular season, in addition to winning all 12 home games plus a playoff, the Tigers delivered their record-extending 11th Premiership crown.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports