Saturday At Edgbaston Priory Club Birmingham, Great Britain Purse: $251,750 Surface: Grass BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Semifinals

Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 6-1, 7-5.