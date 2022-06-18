American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|16
|.750
|_
|Toronto
|37
|27
|.578
|11
|Tampa Bay
|35
|29
|.547
|13
|Boston
|35
|30
|.538
|13½
|Baltimore
|29
|37
|.439
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|29
|.561
|_
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|Chicago
|30
|32
|.484
|5
|Detroit
|24
|40
|.375
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|41
|.349
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|Texas
|31
|33
|.484
|9
|Los Angeles
|30
|36
|.455
|11
|Seattle
|29
|36
|.446
|11½
|Oakland
|22
|44
|.333
|19
___
Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0
Texas 7, Detroit 0
Boston 6, St. Louis 5
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 3
Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-4), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Oakland (Koenig 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2) at Houston (Javier 3-3), 7:08 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.