All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Memphis 9 3 2 29 28 14 Louisville 8 3 3 27 27 12 Tampa Bay 7 3 5 26 26 15 Detroit City FC 7 3 4 25 22 14 Pittsburgh 7 4 3 24 22 17 Birmingham 6 4 4 22 12 12 Indy 6 4 3 21 19 16 Miami 5 5 6 21 18 15 Tulsa 4 8 3 15 19 29 Loudoun 3 9 2 11 11 24 Atlanta 2 3 10 1 10 15 33 Hartford 2 8 3 9 12 21 Charleston 2 9 2 8 13 27 New York Red Bulls II 1 11 3 6 9 25

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Colorado Springs 10 2 0 30 27 13 San Antonio 10 3 0 30 22 12 New Mexico 7 2 4 25 23 10 San Diego 7 3 4 25 30 23 El Paso 7 6 3 24 30 21 Sacramento 6 3 4 22 15 11 LA Galaxy II 6 7 3 21 23 30 Phoenix 7 7 0 21 21 27 Oakland 4 5 8 20 25 25 Rio Grande Valley 6 8 1 19 22 24 Las Vegas 5 6 4 19 18 20 Orange County 3 6 5 14 20 23 MONTEREY BAY FC 4 10 0 12 19 35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 11

San Antonio 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Charleston 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 2, Loudoun 0

Sacramento 2, Detroit City FC 0

Rio Grande Valley 2, Oakland 2, tie

San Diego 3, Hartford 0

Colorado 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Las Vegas 3, Orange County 0

El Paso 1, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, June 15

Memphis 1, Hartford 1, tie

Tulsa 0, New York Red Bulls II 0, tie

New Mexico 2, Oakland 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Monterey Bay FC 2

Saturday, June 18

El Paso at Detroit City FC, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Indy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Las Vegas at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Louisville at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Indy at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.