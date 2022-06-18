Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/18 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 4 .750
Chicago 10 4 .714 1
Washington 10 7 .588
Atlanta 7 8 .467
New York 6 9 .400
Indiana 4 13 .235
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 2 .857
Seattle 9 6 .600
Dallas 7 8 .467
Los Angeles 5 8 .385
Phoenix 6 10 .375 7
Minnesota 3 12 .200

Friday's Games

Connecticut 82, Seattle 71

Dallas 93, Phoenix 88

Chicago 106, Atlanta 100, OT

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at New York, 12 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.